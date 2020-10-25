Police investigate 2 incidents of shots being fired in Decatur

DECATUR — Police in Decatur were called to investigate two incidents of shots being fired on city streets Friday night and Saturday night.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the Saturday shooting was reported at 9:48 p.m. and a woman patron’s vehicle parked in the lot of the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St., had a front passenger side window shattered.
Copeland said reports from the scene showed that a man had entered the lounge to tell the woman he’d heard about three shots coming from the area south of the bar and that her car window had been broken.
“There were reports that supposedly a building had been struck along with the car but officers could not find any buildings in the area that had been hit,” added Copeland.
Asked if police thought the woman’s vehicle had been specifically targeted, Copeland replied that “we have no evidence to suggest that.”
Support Local Journalism
In the earlier shots-fired incident from Friday, Copeland said police had received calls around 9:30 p.m. reporting that three shots had been fired from a vehicle in the area of South 21st Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
“Officers found two 9mm bullet casings in the 2000 block of East Cantrell Street and one 9mm casing in the 800 block of South 21st Street, so right around the corner from each other,” Copeland said.
The detective said there had been no reports of injuries or evidence of property damage.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.