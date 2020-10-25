Police investigate 2 incidents of shots being fired in Decatur

DECATUR — Police in Decatur were called to investigate two incidents of shots being fired on city streets Friday night and Saturday night.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the Saturday shooting was reported at 9:48 p.m. and a woman patron’s vehicle parked in the lot of the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St., had a front passenger side window shattered.

Copeland said reports from the scene showed that a man had entered the lounge to tell the woman he’d heard about three shots coming from the area south of the bar and that her car window had been broken.

“There were reports that supposedly a building had been struck along with the car but officers could not find any buildings in the area that had been hit,” added Copeland.

Asked if police thought the woman’s vehicle had been specifically targeted, Copeland replied that “we have no evidence to suggest that.”

In the earlier shots-fired incident from Friday, Copeland said police had received calls around 9:30 p.m. reporting that three shots had been fired from a vehicle in the area of South 21st Street and Roosevelt Avenue.