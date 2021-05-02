Police investigate 2 shots-fired incidents in Decatur

DECATUR — Police investigated two incidents of multiple shots being fired within four hours of each other in Decatur late Saturday and early Sunday, leaving a house and vehicle damaged but no injuries.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department, speaking Sunday, said there was nothing to suggest the bursts of gunfire were linked in any way.

Patrol officers responded to the first report around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street.

“No one was hit, but a house was found to have several holes in it and a car got hit that was parked outside,” said Copeland.

Police found six spent 9mm shell casings that Copeland said matched the reports of witnesses who said they heard five to six gunshots. A 33-year-old woman and others present in the house were interviewed but told police they had no idea why the address had been targeted.

Copeland said that area of East Sedgwick Street is familiar to law enforcement as being the site of “numerous previous shootings.”