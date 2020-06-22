You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate after a man is slashed with box cutter in Decatur
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was slashed with a box-cutter Monday evening and suffered a severe, but non life-threatening wound to his arm.

Decatur police Lt. Shannon Seal said the attack happened around 6:13 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Road.

Seal said the victim in his late 20s had been helping others remove a woman’s possessions from the house of her former boyfriend when the boyfriend attacked him. Speaking around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Seal said police were still working out the details of what exactly happened and didn’t have any arrest or charge information.

“But the victim’s arm was sliced up and he is being treated at the hospital,” she added.

Seal said the incident is related to an earlier call police received from the ex-boyfriend who called about 30 minutes earlier. He told police he was concerned his ex-girlfriend was headed to their formerly shared house to claim property she said belonged to her.

“He was saying the female had got out of jail and was coming to their once-shared home but she had a bail bond and wasn’t supposed to be there,” said Seal. “And then, almost half an hour later, we get called that a man had been stabbed.”

Seal said it wasn’t clear if the woman showed up at the address and it appeared the injured man was “just a friend of a friend” who arrived to help move items out of the house.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

