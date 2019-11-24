Police investigate after Decatur 15-year-old dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

DECATUR — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old Decatur male showed up to the hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sgt. Erik Ethell with Decatur Police said the male was dropped off at Decatur Memorial Hospital at just after 6 p.m. and initial reports from doctors said the wound was not thought to be life-threatening.

“He has provided a statement as to what happened and we’re trying to follow up on that right now,” said Ethell, speaking about 7:15 p.m. He said he did not want to comment further on the circumstances of the shooting while the investigation was active.

Ethell also confirmed that police had received calls earlier in the evening from residents saying they had heard shots fired in the area of North Haworth Avenue and West William Street, but said he couldn’t say if those reports were connected with the gunshot victim.

“We don’t know if they are related at this point,” he added.

Anyone with information can call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS (8477.)

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

