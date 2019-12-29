You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate after Decatur woman conned out of 'substantial' amount of cash
Police investigate after Decatur woman conned out of 'substantial' amount of cash

DECATUR — Police said Sunday they are investigating after a 90-year-old Decatur woman was conned out of a sum of cash described as “very substantial.”

Sgt. Brian Earles said the alarm was raised by the woman’s financial adviser, who contacted her attorney who then informed police. “The suspects convinced the victim that she had won a prize and needed to pay taxes on it,” Earles said.

He said the victim wrote a smaller check that was not cashed, and then a much larger check that was stopped by her bank. “However, a few days later, she wrote another substantial check that was deposited,” Earles added. He said the con artists targeted the woman over a period of time stretching from November through December.

Earles said police had some leads and investigations were continuing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

