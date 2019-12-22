Police investigate after gun confrontation in Decatur restaurant

DECATUR — Police investigations were continuing Sunday after an 18-year-old man said he was menaced by a teenager armed with a gun in a Decatur fast food restaurant.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Wendy’s restaurant at 102 W. Pershing Road. Copeland said trouble started when the 18-year-old was confronted by four male youths, aged around 16 to 17, over remarks made to a girl.

“One kid lifted up his shirt and showed the butt of a gun while they were inside the restaurant,” said Copeland, who said the confrontation later continued outside the restaurant. “Outside, he supposedly was waving the gun around and pointed it at the victim. But no one was struck and no one was injured and no shots were fired. And it’s unknown if it was a real gun.”

Police investigations have established at least one of the youths was from Mount Zion and Copeland said a juvenile appointment was likely on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

