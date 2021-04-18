 Skip to main content
Police investigate after residents hear gunfire near Decatur intersection
DECATUR — Police responding to neighborhood calls of shots fired found several spent shell casings Friday night near the intersection of North College and West Sawyer streets in Decatur.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, speaking Sunday, said calls reporting the gunfire had come in around 9:50 p.m. Friday. Carroll said there were no reports of injuries and patrol officers found no obvious signs of property damage.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

