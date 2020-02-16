You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigate after 2 vending machines are robbed in Decatur
0 comments
top story

Police investigate after 2 vending machines are robbed in Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating similar thefts from coin-operated machines at two Decatur businesses.

The first crime, committed sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday, targeted a soda machine outside of the Save A Lot store, 2280 E. William St. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said reports from the scene described how thieves had “popped the lock” on the machine to steal less than $100 from its cash box.

And a machine for making change at the West Grand Laundromat, 1645 West Grand Avenue, was hit around 5:42 a.m. Friday. This time a “significant amount of currency” was taken after the machine was forced open.

Copeland said there were obvious similarities between how the thefts were carried out and their timing, but no other connections suggesting they were linked. He said police had obtained surveillance footage from the laundromat crime and were examining it.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News