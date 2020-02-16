Police investigate after 2 vending machines are robbed in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are investigating similar thefts from coin-operated machines at two Decatur businesses.

The first crime, committed sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday, targeted a soda machine outside of the Save A Lot store, 2280 E. William St. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said reports from the scene described how thieves had “popped the lock” on the machine to steal less than $100 from its cash box.

And a machine for making change at the West Grand Laundromat, 1645 West Grand Avenue, was hit around 5:42 a.m. Friday. This time a “significant amount of currency” was taken after the machine was forced open.

Copeland said there were obvious similarities between how the thefts were carried out and their timing, but no other connections suggesting they were linked. He said police had obtained surveillance footage from the laundromat crime and were examining it.

