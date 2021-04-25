Police investigate Decatur landlord for 'criminal housing management'

DECATUR — Police are investigating whether a Decatur landlord committed “criminal housing management” after a tenant complained the water in her rented house has been shut off for three days.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 26-year-old tenant, who has lived at her East Clay Street home for a year, filed her complaint with police on Friday.

“She says the water has been off at the house and the owner is refusing to provide the water company with the documentation necessary for her to have the water bill under her name,” Copeland added.

He said the case has been assigned to a detective. Copeland said a landlord who commits criminal housing management is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor if it's a first offense.

