Police investigating at Haworth, Decatur streets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A heavy police presence is in the area of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street.

Eight squad cars and a crime scene investigation truck were in the area around 11:30 a.m. Several officers were talking to people who may be witnesses.

Officers are actively investigating, and no one at the police department was immediately available to give information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.