Police investigating at Haworth, Decatur streets
Haworth and Decatur

Police are seen investigating in the area of Haworth and Decatur streets. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A heavy police presence is in the area of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street. 

Eight squad cars and a crime scene investigation truck were in the area around 11:30 a.m. Several officers were talking to people who may be witnesses.  

Officers are actively investigating, and no one at the police department was immediately available to give information. 

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

