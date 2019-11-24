Police investigating circumstances of Decatur man's gunshot wound

DECATUR — Police are trying to unravel the story of how a 23-year-old Decatur man came to be shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the man had arrived in the emergency room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital with a bullet wound to his left leg, the wound positioned about half way between his foot and his knee.

“He gave us conflicting stories about what happened,” added Copeland. The detective said officers went to the 1000 block of East Prairie Avenue based on information from the man and recovered a single spent shell casing. The man didn’t name any suspects and told police he had no idea how or why the shooting happened.

