Police investigating death of Decatur man, but homicide not suspected
DECATUR — Police are investigating the death of a Decatur man, although they say his death is not believed to be a homicide.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said police were sent to an address in the 1700 block of Moorwood Drive on Tuesday evening to check the welfare of a 56-year-old man.

Copeland said when officers arrived to the home, the man was found dead with injuries that appeared potentially suspicious. Detectives processed the scene. Though the death is being investigated, Copeland said police do not believe it was a homicide at this time. 

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the man's cause of death is pending toxicology reports. He suffered blunt injury, probably related to a fall.

“At this point, they’re not looking into anything criminal here,” Day said. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

