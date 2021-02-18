Police investigating gunshots fired in East Condit Street area Wednesday

DECATUR — Police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Condit Street.

Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said shots were fired around 2:06 p.m. and further investigation in the area led to the recovery of 9mm shell casings.

Witnesses told police that three to four male suspects fired the gunshots from a white minivan, Copeland said, adding that no injuries were reported and nothing was apparently struck by gunfire.

Copeland on Thursday morning said the incident remains under investigation.

