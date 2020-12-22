 Skip to main content
Police investigating homicide at South Haworth Avenue
Police investigating homicide at South Haworth Avenue

Police

Police vehicles are shown on South Haworth Avenue in Decatur on Tuesday. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A police investigation is underway after a body was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Haworth Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. after a dead body was found in the area.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and police are currently working to learn if it's connected to a Monday incident where a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water Street, according to Carroll.

Police vehicles were on scene between West Sunset Avenue and West Howard Street. The street was open to traffic as of 3 p.m.

