Police investigating how Decatur woman's private sex video is posted to Facebook

DECATUR — Detectives are investigating after video of a Decatur woman performing a sex act with a former boyfriend was posted by another woman on a Facebook page.

A written Decatur Police report says the 27-year-old victim reported the video to police on Saturday and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the video has now been deleted from the Facebook page.

It’s not clear how the 29-year-old woman who allegedly posted the video of the victim and her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend had obtained it. Copeland said the victim told officers she had been filmed without her knowledge.

Posting such videos is classed as the non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images and is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

