Police investigating Monday shooting of 42-year-old Decatur man

DECATUR — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a 42-year-old Decatur man with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were called at 11:46 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Gas Depot, 3603 E. William Street Road.

Copeland said police arrived to find a customer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the business. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copeland said it does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-4734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS, if you wish to remain anonymous.

