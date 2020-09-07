 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating mystery surrounding Decatur man's life-threatening head injury
0 comments
top story

Police investigating mystery surrounding Decatur man's life-threatening head injury

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding how a Decatur man came to suffer a life-threatening head injury Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said officers had been called to Decatur Memorial Hospital Sunday by family members of the 22-year-old man who was in critical condition and being operated on for a skull fracture.

Police: 2 arrests made in connection with Decatur shootings

Earles said initial information the man’s family received said the victim had suffered his injuries after falling down some stairs. “But the victim’s mother shows up and tells us that she received a Facebook message saying her son had been hit by someone,” Earles added.

He said detectives were now investigating what happened and no arrests had been reported by Monday afternoon. Earles said the last report police had on the man’s health said he remained in critical condition.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News