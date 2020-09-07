Police investigating mystery surrounding Decatur man's life-threatening head injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding how a Decatur man came to suffer a life-threatening head injury Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said officers had been called to Decatur Memorial Hospital Sunday by family members of the 22-year-old man who was in critical condition and being operated on for a skull fracture.

Earles said initial information the man’s family received said the victim had suffered his injuries after falling down some stairs. “But the victim’s mother shows up and tells us that she received a Facebook message saying her son had been hit by someone,” Earles added.

He said detectives were now investigating what happened and no arrests had been reported by Monday afternoon. Earles said the last report police had on the man’s health said he remained in critical condition.

