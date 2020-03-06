Police investigating shooting of 27-year-old man in Decatur

DECATUR — A 27-year-old man was shot in Decatur on Friday night, police confirmed.

Sgt. Adam Jahraus confirmed the shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Division St. He said the man's injuries were believed not to be life-threatening.

Police responded at 7:34 p.m., he said. No suspect information was available Friday night, and the case remained under investigation.

Multiple police vehicles and Decatur Ambulance Service were at the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Officers could be seen searching the ground with flashlights.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

