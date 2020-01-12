Police investigating shots-fired call in Decatur find shell casings

DECATUR — Patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in Decatur said they found two shell casings in the 100 block of West Garfield Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said residents reported hearing gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Officers searching the area discovered the .380 caliber casings, which Copeland said came from a handgun. He said residents reported hearing three shots and then saw somebody running away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no signs of bullet damage to surrounding property.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.