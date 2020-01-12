You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating shots-fired call in Decatur find shell casings
DECATUR — Patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in Decatur said they found two shell casings in the 100 block of West Garfield Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said residents reported hearing gunfire around 4:30 p.m. Officers searching the area discovered the .380 caliber casings, which Copeland said came from a handgun. He said residents reported hearing three shots and then saw somebody running away.

Copeland said there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no signs of bullet damage to surrounding property.

