Police looking into Decatur foster dad's eavesdropping complaint
DECATUR — Police said they took a complaint from a 40-year-old Decatur foster father who said his 18-year-old foster daughter had illegally recorded an argument they were having.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the issue was reported to police on Friday. The father complained he had been recorded without his knowledge or consent, which is a felony offense. Copeland said police are looking into the circumstances of what happened.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

