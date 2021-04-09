Police make arrest in crash that killed 2 in Christian County; victims identified

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man has been arrested in connection with the crash that left two people dead.

Killed in the Thursday evening crash on Illinois 48 in Christian County were 19-year-old Haley A. Shoot and 20-year-old Zaydin J. Dudra, both of Taylorville. A third person, Jade A. Thomas, 19, of Lafayette, Indiana was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police said officers took Robert M. Hodson, 46, into custody Friday afternoon upon his release from a local hospital. He is being held in the Christian County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. Hodson's bond is set at $200,000, meaning he must post $20,000 to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

According to an State Police news release, Hodson was northbound on Illinois 48 in a Jeep Wrangler when he crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle and hit the southbound Ford Focus head-on.

Shoot, the driver, and Dudra, who was riding in the back seat of the Focus, died at the scene.

The crash happened at 11:04 p.m. along Illinois 48 near E. 1550 North Road.