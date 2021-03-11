Police make arrest in Decatur gun battle caught on video

DECATUR — Police have arrested a Decatur man they said got involved in a gunfight outside his home that was caught on surveillance video.

A sworn affidavit said the 22-year-old man and a woman then fled the home in the 2100 block of East Decatur Street so fast they left two dogs running loose in the yard and the garage door open.

The affidavit from Decatur police said the shootout happened around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and detectives got a search warrant for the man’s house, positively identifying him from documents found there while also seizing several “firearm accessories.”

Detective Tim Wittmer said police found the man at home Wednesday afternoon and arrested him on a preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Wittmer said the surveillance footage, from an unidentified source, caught the whole shootout, which begins shortly after a woman is seen pulling into the man’s driveway before parking in a garage. The man later exits through the open garage door, carrying a bag of trash, and suddenly rivets his attention on a silver-colored vehicle pulling up to park near his home. He then drops the trash bag, pulls a weapon and the gun battle begins.

