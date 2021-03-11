 Skip to main content
Police make arrest in Decatur gun battle caught on video
DECATUR — Police have arrested a Decatur man they said got involved in a gunfight outside his home that was caught on surveillance video.

A sworn affidavit said the 22-year-old man and a woman then fled the home in the 2100 block of East Decatur Street so fast they left two dogs running loose in the yard and the garage door open.

The affidavit from Decatur police said the shootout happened around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and detectives got a search warrant for the man’s house, positively identifying him from documents found there while also seizing several “firearm accessories.”

Detective Tim Wittmer said police found the man at home Wednesday afternoon and arrested him on a preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Wittmer said the surveillance footage, from an unidentified source, caught the whole shootout, which begins shortly after a woman is seen pulling into the man’s driveway before parking in a garage. The man later exits through the open garage door, carrying a bag of trash, and suddenly rivets his attention on a silver-colored vehicle pulling up to park near his home. He then drops the trash bag, pulls a weapon and the gun battle begins.

“Seconds later the male can be seen firing a handgun rapidly in the direction where the silver vehicle is believed to have parked,” said Wittmer. “The footage shows a subject (from the silver vehicle) walking across the street... and muzzle flash can be seen when it appears this subject fired at the male in the 2100 (block) of East Decatur Street.”

Davante Reed denies charges of trying to shoot a Decatur man to death

The surveillance tape then shows the man and woman from the house jumping into the woman’s car and running over the trash bag in the driveway as they speed away, leaving two dogs running loose in the yard.

Wittmer said police recovered 11 shell casings of .45 caliber from outside the house, and more bullet casings and ammunition were found near where the other shooter had been firing.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the arrested man remained in custody Thursday night with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

