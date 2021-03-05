Police: Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend in Decatur roadway

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man Wednesday evening beat his ex-girlfriend in the roadway of the 2300 block of East Prairie Avenue.
Court documents say the 37-year-old was involved in an argument while riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The documents say he began to punch the woman in the head while she was driving following the verbal argument, and the physical altercation continued outside of the vehicle in the street.
A sworn affidavit said the man struck the woman in the head about five or six times, causing her to fall to the ground, but she was able to get back up and run from her ex-boyfriend. She escaped by driving away in her car, the affidavit says.
The fall caused the woman to suffer a scrape to her knee and a bruise on her hand, police wrote in the affidavit, which described the woman as "visibly upset" while speaking with officers and that she'd "mentioned several times that she didn't want (the man) near her."
The man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after the domestic violence incident was reported. He was booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of domestic violence with prior convictions, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $15,000 bail, meaning $1,500 is required for release on bond. Macon County Circuit Clerk records showed the man to have prior domestic battery convictions.
