Police: Man arrested after fight — and gunfire — erupts in Masonic Temple parking lot

DECATUR — Police said they were ready to move in swiftly when a fight, and gunfire, broke out in the parking lot of the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple early Saturday.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers already had the temple lot, 224 W. William Street, under observation for unspecified reasons when they saw the fight start and then witnessed the gunfire as people left an event hosted at the temple.

The affidavit said a gunman trying to flee the lot in a car was intercepted and boxed in by squad cars. The affidavit said the 24-year-old man refused to get out of his car after being cornered and had to be wrestled from the vehicle before being placed under arrest at 1:47 a.m. Police seized a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen.

Two other men had jumped out and fled the car on foot before it was stopped and the affidavit said they were also caught and arrested, one after being shot with a stun gun. Both were later booked on preliminary charges of resisting and obstructing police.