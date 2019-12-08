You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man arrested after fight in a Decatur restaurant
DECATUR — Police said they arrested a 39-year-old man early Saturday after he confronted his estranged wife’s boyfriend and a fight broke out in a Decatur restaurant.

Sgt. Erik Ethell with Decatur Police said the violence started at 1 a.m. inside the Perkins Restaurant, 2999 N. Monroe St.

“It began inside and spilled out to the outside,” said Ethell. He said police arrived and the husband was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and violating an order of protection concerning his wife; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Ethell said the husband sustained a laceration to his hand during the confrontation but refused medical treatment.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

