Police: Man arrested for firing gun in Decatur after couple refuses to give him money; arrest follows ID in photo lineup
Police: Man arrested for firing gun in Decatur after couple refuses to give him money; arrest follows ID in photo lineup

DECATUR — A 68-year-old man is facing gun charges after a woman told police he fired two shots while demanding money from her during an incident earlier this month on Decatur's northwest side, police say.

Decatur police Sgt. Scott Flannery said the suspect demanded money from a man and woman in the 1000 block of North Monroe earlier this month. The woman told police refused to give the man money, prompting him to pull a gun from his coat pocket and point it at the man.

The gunman fired two shots away from the couple, and they ran, Flannery said. The female was able to identify the gunman in a photo lineup and from previous encounters. Officers arrested the man Wednesday morning.

The man is facing preliminary felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held on $40,000 bail, meaning he needs to post $4,000 bond to be released.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

