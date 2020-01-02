Police: Man found with 70 narcotic pills, $9,000 in cash says he's not a drug dealer

DECATUR — After a police search of a Decatur man had yielded more than 70 narcotic pills and more than $9,000 in cash, the man insisted to police that he “does not sell drugs,” according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur police Officer Jordan Girard chose not to believe him and the 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night and booked on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also booked on preliminary charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Girard said officers encountered the man after being called to the scene of a traffic crash in the 2100 block of Home Park Avenue. The officer said he became suspicious of the man because he had a glass “bubble” tube, used for smoking methamphetamine, sticking out of his front left pants pocket.

Girard said he also noticed the man trying to hide a plastic pill bottle in his hands that was found to contain the narcotic tablets in various types.

“Upon completing the search of (the man) I observed him to be in possession of $9,020,” Girard added. “Upon asking him if he had a job, he told me that he does not sell drugs … he stated the pill bottle was not his.”