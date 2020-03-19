Police: Man strangles Decatur girlfriend after accusing her of stealing his phone

DECATUR — A terrified woman told police she woke up to the sensation of being strangled by her irate boyfriend who claimed she had stolen his cellphone, police said.
A sworn affidavit said the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. Monday at the woman’s home in the 800 block of West Eldorado Street. “(She) stated she was asleep in bed and woke up to (him) on top of her with his hands around her neck saying something like ‘(Expletive), give me my phone; you stole my phone’ and ‘I’m going to kill you,’” according to Decatur Police Officer John Doswell.
The 41-year-old woman said her ordeal went on for around five minutes as she struggled against the man who had his hands locked around her throat; she said there were times when she couldn’t breathe at all. Doswell said she described being rescued by her brother, 48, who at one point heard her screaming "Get him off me."
“As he (the brother) got to her bedroom, he looked through a hole in the door and saw that (the boyfriend’s) hands were on her in the area of her throat,” said Doswell. “As (the brother) kicked open the door, (the boyfriend) pulled his hands back from her. (The brother) stated that he then told him to get out of the house.”
Doswell said he could see the skin around her neck was “very red.” Her added: “It should also be noted that while she spoke with the officer, her speech was sometimes raspy, as if she was having a hard time talking due to being strangled.”
Doswell said police had arrived to find the suspect milling around the driveway in the back of the house and still saying someone in the house had stolen his phone. He was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained held in custody Thursday with bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to bond out.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid