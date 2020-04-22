Police: Man urinating in Decatur alley leads to gun charges against him and 2 others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police conducting a surveillance operation in Decatur on Monday evening decided to move in and question the occupants of a vehicle parked in an alley when they saw a man get out and urinate on the ground, a sworn affidavit said.

The result was all three men who were in the vehicle being booked on various weapons charges related to the same loaded handgun Decatur police say was found tucked under the driver’s seat.

The 21-year-old driver and owner of the 9mm pistol did have a FOID card but was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon because he had no concealed carry license.

A 20-year-old front seat passenger, and the man who was seen getting out to relieve himself, was booked on a preliminary charge of armed violence. “(He) admitted to having been handling the handgun located inside the Chevrolet (car),” said Officer Brent Morey in one of three affidavits about the case. He said the man does not have a valid FOID card.

And a 20-year-old backseat passenger, who police say also didn’t possess a FOID card, was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after they said he also admitted to handling the pistol.