Police: Man urinating in Decatur alley leads to gun charges against him and 2 others

DECATUR — Police conducting a surveillance operation in Decatur on Monday evening decided to move in and question the occupants of a vehicle parked in an alley when they saw a man get out and urinate on the ground, a sworn affidavit said.
The result was all three men who were in the vehicle being booked on various weapons charges related to the same loaded handgun Decatur police say was found tucked under the driver’s seat.
The 21-year-old driver and owner of the 9mm pistol did have a FOID card but was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon because he had no concealed carry license.
A 20-year-old front seat passenger, and the man who was seen getting out to relieve himself, was booked on a preliminary charge of armed violence. “(He) admitted to having been handling the handgun located inside the Chevrolet (car),” said Officer Brent Morey in one of three affidavits about the case. He said the man does not have a valid FOID card.
And a 20-year-old backseat passenger, who police say also didn’t possess a FOID card, was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after they said he also admitted to handling the pistol.
“... He stated that (the driver) had been showing them his gun and they all had been handling it,” said Officer Christopher Skalon in another of the affidavits.
Skalon said the driver of the car had earlier told police the men had been sitting in the vehicle smoking cannabis. The gun had been found after a police dog had been brought to the scene and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Skalon said a bag of 24 “suspected ecstasy” pills was found in the vehicle and the front seat passenger was quoted as admitting to “selling ecstasy as recent as yesterday” but denied owning the tablets in the car.
No drug charges are listed against any of the men in any of the three affidavits. The Herald & Review sought clarification from the police department on this point but a spokesman could not be reached Wednesday. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that all three men have since bonded out of custody; the driver and front seat passenger on bail set at $30,000 each and the backseat passenger on bail set at $15,000.
