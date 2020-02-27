Police: Maroa woman hit 7-year-old grandson, caused bleeding lip after he used a swear word

MAROA — Police say a Maroa woman, outraged after her 7-year-old grandson used a four-letter swear word in front of her, “open hand-smacked” the boy across the mouth 12 times, leaving a bleeding wound to his top lip.

A sworn affidavit from the Maroa Police Department quotes an unnamed witness as saying the 56-year-old grandmother wasn’t done with her physical discipline of the child, who has autism and what a parent described as the mindset of a 4-year-old.

“The witness also indicated (the grandmother) then spanked the child with enough force to buckle the child’s legs,” said Maroa police Officer Tyler Jenkins.

“The witness then stated that she grabbed the back of the child’s hooded sweatshirt near the neck area and lifted the child off the ground. The witness stated that this caused choking to the child, and the child was thrown onto a chair.”

Jenkins said the alleged assault took place at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while the woman was watching the boy in her home. The officer said he examined the child afterward and noted his injured upper lip along with abrasions around the neck and upper jaw area.

“After interviewing (the grandmother), she admitted to striking the child on the mouth and buttocks and grabbing the child by his sweatshirt,” added Jenkins.