Police: 3 men arrested after fleeing officers at 80 mph on Decatur's north side
Police: 3 men arrested after fleeing officers at 80 mph on Decatur's north side

DECATUR — Police say officers arrested three men who led them on a high-speed chase, ditching two loaded handguns and the vehicle before fleeing on foot. 

According to sworn affidavits, the driver of a Cadillac failed to activate a turn signal at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Water Street, prompting police to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued westbound onto Leafland Avenue, disregarded several stop signs and reached speeds of nearly 80 mph, court documents say.

Sworn affidavits say another officer saw the vehicle turn northbound into an alley in the 1200 block of North College Street, where four men were seen running from the vehicle toward the Roosevelt Apartment Complex.

Police found a 25-year-old man inside of an apartment in the 1200 block of North Monroe Street and took him into custody, according to the sworn affidavits. The man told officers he was not inside of the Cadillac and didn't explain why he ran from police.

Court documents say detectives apprehended two other suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, near the apartments in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue. Officers found the key to the Cadillac in the 35-year-old man's pocket, the sworn affidavit said, but he denied being the driver and didn't explain why he ran from police.

The 27-year-old man told officers he was sleeping in the car and ran because he had a warrant, court documents said.

During a K-9 sniff of the alley in 1200 block of North College Street where the vehicle was abandoned, two loaded handguns were located, according to the sworn affidavits. One firearm was defaced and the other was deemed stolen.

All three men are convicted felons out of Macon County, records show. Each faces a preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and aggravated resisting.

The 35-year-old man is facing a preliminary Class X felony charge of armed habitual criminal. The 25-year-old is facing a preliminary charge for trespassing. 

All the men were being held in the Macon County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000, respectively.

