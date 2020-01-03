Police: 3 men arrested after fleeing officers at 80 mph on Decatur's north side

DECATUR — Police say officers arrested three men who led them on a high-speed chase, ditching two loaded handguns and the vehicle before fleeing on foot.
According to sworn affidavits, the driver of a Cadillac failed to activate a turn signal at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Water Street, prompting police to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle continued westbound onto Leafland Avenue, disregarded several stop signs and reached speeds of nearly 80 mph, court documents say.
Sworn affidavits say another officer saw the vehicle turn northbound into an alley in the 1200 block of North College Street, where four men were seen running from the vehicle toward the Roosevelt Apartment Complex.
Police found a 25-year-old man inside of an apartment in the 1200 block of North Monroe Street and took him into custody, according to the sworn affidavits. The man told officers he was not inside of the Cadillac and didn't explain why he ran from police.
Court documents say detectives apprehended two other suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, near the apartments in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue. Officers found the key to the Cadillac in the 35-year-old man's pocket, the sworn affidavit said, but he denied being the driver and didn't explain why he ran from police.
You have free articles remaining.
The 27-year-old man told officers he was sleeping in the car and ran because he had a warrant, court documents said.
During a K-9 sniff of the alley in 1200 block of North College Street where the vehicle was abandoned, two loaded handguns were located, according to the sworn affidavits. One firearm was defaced and the other was deemed stolen.
All three men are convicted felons out of Macon County, records show. Each faces a preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and aggravated resisting.
The 35-year-old man is facing a preliminary Class X felony charge of armed habitual criminal. The 25-year-old is facing a preliminary charge for trespassing.
All the men were being held in the Macon County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000, respectively.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites