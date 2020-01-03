Police: 3 men arrested after fleeing officers at 80 mph on Decatur's north side

DECATUR — Police say officers arrested three men who led them on a high-speed chase, ditching two loaded handguns and the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

According to sworn affidavits, the driver of a Cadillac failed to activate a turn signal at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Water Street, prompting police to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued westbound onto Leafland Avenue, disregarded several stop signs and reached speeds of nearly 80 mph, court documents say.

Sworn affidavits say another officer saw the vehicle turn northbound into an alley in the 1200 block of North College Street, where four men were seen running from the vehicle toward the Roosevelt Apartment Complex.

Police found a 25-year-old man inside of an apartment in the 1200 block of North Monroe Street and took him into custody, according to the sworn affidavits. The man told officers he was not inside of the Cadillac and didn't explain why he ran from police.