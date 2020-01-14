Police: 3 men arrested on gun charges in second shooting at Decatur apartment in 3 days

DECATUR—Three men are facing gun charges after police investigated shots fired Monday night at the Moundford Terrace Apartments, 3750 N. Woodford Street.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the scene was the same apartment where a 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. In that case, the victim has been uncooperative with police efforts to investigate who shot him, Copeland previously said. The teen was shot in the neck; police were told the wound was not life-threatening.
In the incident Monday night, Copeland said, officers in the area arrived at the scene and saw three bullet holes in the window. They knocked on the door of the apartment, and the occupants inside told them to leave.
After police gained entry, they conducted a sweep and found three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, with the same last name, inside of the apartment, Copeland said.
Officers found two bullet holes that indicated two shots had been fired from outside the apartment, and another bullet hole that indicated one shot had been fired from inside the apartment, Copeland said.
A 9 mm bullet was on the living room floor, Copeland said. Officers obtained a search warrant and later found a handgun and ammunition.
The 20-year-old man is facing preliminary charges of a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. He is also facing unlawful possession of ammunition related to the shooting Saturday night.
The 18-year-old and 19-year-old men are facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a handgun. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond for all men has not been set as of Tuesday morning.
