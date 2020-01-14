Police: 3 men arrested on gun charges in second shooting at Decatur apartment in 3 days

DECATUR—Three men are facing gun charges after police investigated shots fired Monday night at the Moundford Terrace Apartments, 3750 N. Woodford Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the scene was the same apartment where a 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. In that case, the victim has been uncooperative with police efforts to investigate who shot him, Copeland previously said. The teen was shot in the neck; police were told the wound was not life-threatening.

In the incident Monday night, Copeland said, officers in the area arrived at the scene and saw three bullet holes in the window. They knocked on the door of the apartment, and the occupants inside told them to leave.

After police gained entry, they conducted a sweep and found three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, with the same last name, inside of the apartment, Copeland said.