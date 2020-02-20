Police: Officers search Decatur for baby after father refused to return child to mother

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But Danner said he refused to give the baby back. When police went to his apartment, they found him and the baby gone.

The mother kept trying to reach the man, who then called her sister to announce the child was left outside a barber shop at the intersection of East William and North Jasper streets. “Officers checked this location and did not locate the child,” Danner wrote.

Police then checked out other addresses where the baby might be and also had the man’s girlfriend call him repeatedly to ask, but he kept hanging up on her. After police got the break with the cellphone track, they had the man under arrest by 1 a.m. He was booked on a preliminary charge of child abduction and disorderly conduct; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday night in lieu of posting bail set at $150,000, which means he must post $15,000 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the baby and its mother.

Police noted in the affidavit that the man and the child’s mother were never married and there are no court orders covering child visitation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.