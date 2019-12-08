Police: Origin of explosive sound near Elwin remains a mystery

ELWIN — Something went bang late Saturday night with an explosive sound that was reported across an area that stretched from Elwin towards Mount Zion and Dalton City, but its origin remains a mystery.

Several people on Facebook reported hearing the sound to the Herald & Review and Sgt. Erik Ethell with Decatur Police said a police officer also heard and logged it around 11:55 p.m.

Ethell understood that Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies had checked out the area but deputies working Sunday said they were unaware of any reports being filed. Ethell said he had not heard of any source or origin for the sound being found.

