Police: Over 29 grams of heroin found in Decatur man's home

DECATUR — Police say over 29 grams of heroin were found Thursday afternoon in a 37-year-old Decatur man's home.

Macon County Sheriff's detective Jonathan Roseman said a warrant was used to enter the home in the 1000 block of North Pine Street.

Roseman said heroin with an estimated street value of $2,970 and "paraphernalia related to drug sales" were found.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday evening on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering 15-100 grams of heroin and violation of parole, both subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man remains held on $25,000 bail, requiring $2,500 for release. Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the man has a prior felony convictions involving possession of a firearm.

