You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Over 29 grams of heroin found in Decatur man's home
0 comments
alert

Police: Over 29 grams of heroin found in Decatur man's home

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say over 29 grams of heroin were found Thursday afternoon in a 37-year-old Decatur man's home.

Macon County Sheriff's detective Jonathan Roseman said a warrant was used to enter the home in the 1000 block of North Pine Street.

Roseman said heroin with an estimated street value of $2,970 and "paraphernalia related to drug sales" were found.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday evening on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering 15-100 grams of heroin and violation of parole, both subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man remains held on $25,000 bail, requiring $2,500 for release. Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the man has a prior felony convictions involving possession of a firearm. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dog dies in Decatur house fire
Local

Dog dies in Decatur house fire

The occupant of the home had broken windows and attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived, officials said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News