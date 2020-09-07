Police patrol makes brass knuckles and drug arrest in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Stepped-up police patrols trying to combat a recent upsurge in violence in Decatur arrested a man on weapons and drug charges early Monday, written reports said.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said the “proactive unit” patrol was operating in the area of Stone Street when it saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Earles said the 23-year-old woman driver, who admitted to having a suspended license and no insurance, told police a male passenger in the car had asked her to hide a bag under the seat as police approached.

Earles said a search under the seat revealed crystals of methamphetamine and a set of brass knuckles tied to a hunting knife. He said officers also recovered drug paraphernalia and cannabis. The 34-year-old man was booked on an unlawful use of weapons charge for the illegal knuckles and drug possession charges

The woman was booked on drugs and traffic charges and Earles said she appeared to be under the influence of drugs. “She admitted to being a methamphetamine user and said she had consumed meth a few hours prior to the traffic stop,” Earles added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

