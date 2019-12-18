Police: Peoria man faces home invasion, child sex charge in Macon County

DECATUR — Police say a 23-year-old Peoria man is facing charges after breaking into a Decatur home in August and sexually assaulting a girl under 10 years old.

Sgt. David Pruitt said Jarquez A. Hobbs was arrested on a warrant in Peoria Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and the Peoria Police Department. The warrant stems from an incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, he said.

Due to the victim's age, few details are being made public, Pruitt said.

Hobbs is facing two preliminary Class X felony charges of home invasion and predatory criminal sexual assault. He was transported to the Macon County Jail and booked in around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

