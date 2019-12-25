POLICE: Pregnant Decatur woman shot, baby in critical condition after being struck inside womb

DECATUR — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot Sunday night on Decatur's northwest side, and the baby is in critical condition after the bullet struck his head, police say.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to a home around 10:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Marietta Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim was a 25-year-old woman who told police she was in the living room when she heard gunshots and felt pain in her back, Copeland said. The woman was transported to a Decatur hospital and delivered the baby.

Copeland said the baby boy was struck in the head by the bullet.

"The baby is still alive but in critical condition," he said.

No more information can be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734.

