Police: Pregnant Decatur woman shot, baby struck inside womb

DECATUR — A 25-year-old Decatur woman said she and her baby are recovering after she was shot Sunday night while still pregnant.

Kayla Coleman said she and her newborn are in a Springfield hospital after a bullet grazed her baby's head, but she said the pair are doing well.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to a home around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Marietta Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim was a 25-year-old woman who told police she was in the living room when she heard gunshots and felt pain in her back, Copeland said. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she delivered the baby.

Coleman did not elaborate on injuries, besides saying the two are recovering and doing OK.

No more information can be released by Decatur police at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734.

