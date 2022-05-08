Police probing fatal Decatur shooting report more gun violence the same day

DECATUR — As police continued their hunt for a gunman who inflicted fatal injuries on a Decatur victim Saturday night, they also reported two other incidents of gun violence that occurred earlier the same day.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said the first trouble was called in at 4:20 a.m. with reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Division Street.

“When we got there we found several bullet casings in the area; no people were hit and it doesn’t look like anybody said their house got hit or anything,” Carroll added.

“We spoke to a few people who were still hanging around the area when we arrived and they said there had been a large party and people were bantering back and forth and then somebody started shooting.”

Carroll said officers canvassed the neighborhood but didn’t find much useful information. “Most of the neighbors were asleep or didn’t see anything,” he added.

Another report of gunfire came in at 1:45 p.m. and involved another party, this time in the 2200 block of East Wood Street. “People were out partying there for whatever reason and heard six to eight shots fired,” said Carroll.

“They observed a Black male, in his teenage years, running from the area.” He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, and wearing all-dark clothing with a black face mask.

Carroll said police collected more than five shell casings and other evidence of gunfire. “One house had numerous defects in it, and it appeared they were probably from gunfire,” he added.

But the detective said it was harder to tell, however, if the house had been deliberately targeted. He described the scene at the time of the shooting as chaotic.

“Vehicles were scattering all over the place and people started running,” he said.

“I don’t know if they were shooting at somebody and that house happened to be in the background or if they were shooting at the house itself.”

Carroll, speaking Sunday, said police had no new updates on the fatal shooting from Saturday, which was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Witt Street.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a nearby alley and had rendered medical aid in an attempt to save him; the man later died at the hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the killing to come forward. Contact detectives directly at 217-424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.