Police pursuit ends in rural Decatur church attic

BLUE MOUND — Police investigating a domestic battery report were led on a chase that ended up in a rural Decatur church, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The department in a statement said the Christian County Sheriff's Office contacted the Blue Mound Police Department on Tuesday afternoon seeking help in finding a man wanted in a domestic battery incident.

The statement said the man "had fled from Christian County deputies and was last seen heading toward Macon County" and that Blue Mound police found a vehicle driven by the man on state Route 48. The man fled on foot near Wyckles Road, the statement said.

Macon County deputies responded and later "found an entryway at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church damaged."

The statement said deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service found the man in the attic of the 4135 W. Mount Auburn Road church.

