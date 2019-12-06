You are the owner of this article.
Police release details in Decatur motel shooting; 1 arrested on a related charge
DECATUR — A 20-year-old man is facing a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice in the Decatur motel shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead. 

Avery E. Drake was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police. Drake's brother, Jayson A. Goodbred, was shot in a room at the Decatur Inn on Thursday afternoon and later died from his injuries, police said. 

In the affidavit, police said Drake was in the room with Goodbred, a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male at the time of the shooting. Drake told police that his head was under a blanket during the shooting, and that he did not see anyone with a gun in the hotel room, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police a different story: that the 17-year-old in the room accidentally shot Goodbred while handling a firearm. She said Drake's head was not under a blanket, and that Drake had participated in a conversation about the gun during the ride to the hospital, the affidavit said. 

Drake was released from Macon County Jail on Friday evening after posting bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. 

