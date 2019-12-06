Police release details in Decatur motel shooting; 1 arrested on a related charge

DECATUR — A 20-year-old man is facing a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice in the Decatur motel shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Avery E. Drake was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police. Drake's brother, Jayson A. Goodbred, was shot in a room at the Decatur Inn on Thursday afternoon and later died from his injuries, police said.

In the affidavit, police said Drake was in the room with Goodbred, a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male at the time of the shooting. Drake told police that his head was under a blanket during the shooting, and that he did not see anyone with a gun in the hotel room, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police a different story: that the 17-year-old in the room accidentally shot Goodbred while handling a firearm. She said Drake's head was not under a blanket, and that Drake had participated in a conversation about the gun during the ride to the hospital, the affidavit said.