 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release photo of suspect in Decatur shooting
0 comments

Police release photo of suspect in Decatur shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

HOLD FOR CHRIS 

DECATUR — Police say two suspects are being sought in a shooting in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street on Sunday.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Police found bullet casings on the front porch of a house and, after getting a search warrant, found suspected cocaine, ammunition and additional casings inside, Copeland said.

Police said Dale L. Fleming is wanted for attempted murder and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. 

A second suspect involved in the shooting was seen on video surveillance. He arrived at the Hickory Street residence Sunday in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows, but hasn't been identified, police said.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Copeland said. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the second suspect is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 and speak with Det. Hitchens or Det. Siefman. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 423-8477. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News