Police release photo of suspect in Decatur shooting

HOLD FOR CHRIS

DECATUR — Police say two suspects are being sought in a shooting in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street on Sunday.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Police found bullet casings on the front porch of a house and, after getting a search warrant, found suspected cocaine, ammunition and additional casings inside, Copeland said.

Police said Dale L. Fleming is wanted for attempted murder and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

A second suspect involved in the shooting was seen on video surveillance. He arrived at the Hickory Street residence Sunday in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows, but hasn't been identified, police said.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Copeland said.