Police release photos of suspects in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Police are asking for help finding two men they say were involved in a shooting on Sunday.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Police found bullet casings on the front porch of the house and, after getting a search warrant, found suspected cocaine, ammunition and additional casings inside, Copeland said.

A warrant has been issued for Dale L. Fleming, 28, on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Police also released an image of a man they say was involved in the shooting. The man arrived at a home in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 423-8477.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, Copeland said.