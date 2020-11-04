 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release photos of suspects in Decatur shooting
0 comments
top story

Police release photos of suspects in Decatur shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
second suspect

Unidentified suspect involved in the Sunday shooting incident. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Police are asking for help finding two men they say were involved in a shooting on Sunday. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Police found bullet casings on the front porch of the house and, after getting a search warrant, found suspected cocaine, ammunition and additional casings inside, Copeland said.

shooting suspect 2

Unidentified suspect involved in the Sunday shooting incident

A warrant has been issued for Dale L. Fleming, 28, on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.  

Police also released an image of a man they say was involved in the shooting. The man arrived at a home in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Fleming mug shot

Fleming

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 423-8477. 

Both are considered armed and dangerous, Copeland said. 

Preliminary charges are reviewed by the State's Attorney's Office. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News