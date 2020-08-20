Police report arresting wounded Decatur drug dealer and gang member

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police responding to reports of shots fired in Decatur early Wednesday said they arrested a wounded drug dealer and gang member who told them he was “right there in the middle” of a violent feud with a rival gang.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 37-year-old man had been seen to drop two handguns in the doorway of a house in the 700 block of East Condit Street as he tried to flee. Both were found to be loaded with live rounds.

“As officers surrounded him he announced he had been shot,” said Detective Tim Wittmer. “He was found to have a graze wound to his right arm. The wound appeared parallel to his humerus bone, indicating that he had his right arm extended and parallel to the ground when he was shot. This would indicate that he had his arm extended as if firing a handgun.”

Wittmer added: “He stated that he is a member of the ‘East Side’ gang in Decatur and stated that there is a long-running feud with the ‘Moes’, a rival street gang. He stated that he is ‘right there in the middle of it.’ He stated the feud goes back to the killing of Arcarius Anderson in 2014.”