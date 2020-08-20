 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police report arresting wounded Decatur drug dealer and gang member
0 comments

Police report arresting wounded Decatur drug dealer and gang member

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police responding to reports of shots fired in Decatur early Wednesday said they arrested a wounded drug dealer and gang member who told them he was “right there in the middle” of a violent feud with a rival gang.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 37-year-old man had been seen to drop two handguns in the doorway of a house in the 700 block of East Condit Street as he tried to flee. Both were found to be loaded with live rounds.

“As officers surrounded him he announced he had been shot,” said Detective Tim Wittmer. “He was found to have a graze wound to his right arm. The wound appeared parallel to his humerus bone, indicating that he had his right arm extended and parallel to the ground when he was shot. This would indicate that he had his arm extended as if firing a handgun.”

Wittmer added: “He stated that he is a member of the ‘East Side’ gang in Decatur and stated that there is a long-running feud with the ‘Moes’, a rival street gang. He stated that he is ‘right there in the middle of it.’ He stated the feud goes back to the killing of Arcarius Anderson in 2014.”

The Herald & Review news archive shows that Anderson, 22, was shot dead around 2 a.m. Nov. 1, 2014 in the parking lot of a Decatur bar.

Wittmer said police pursued the 37-year-old man around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a woman in the 900 block of North Morgan Street called 911 to report the sound of multiple gunshots outside her home. Officers from the police Community Action Team and Street Crimes Unit responded and saw a vehicle in the area which pulled into the curb of East Condit Street before the man got out and ran, dropping the guns just before he was arrested.

Wittmer said a search of him yielded 13 small packages of cocaine and $800 in cash wadded up in his pants pockets. Wittmer said the drug packaging is typical of the type used in illegal dealing.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and dealing in illegal drugs. A check of Macon County Jail records showed he remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News