 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police respond to East William Street in Decatur Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

DECATUR — Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

An ambulance and several police vehicles were in the area on Sunday.

An officer who responded on Sunday said no information was immediately available. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police at the scene of business near downtown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News