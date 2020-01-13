You are the owner of this article.
Police respond to reports of shots fired at Decatur apartment complex
DECATUR — Police vehicles converged on the Moundford Terrace Apartments, 3750 North Woodford Street in Decatur, around 9 p.m. Monday after residents called in saying they had heard multiple gunshots.

An officer answering the phone at Decatur Police headquarters confirmed that police patrols were responding to the apartment complex but said he had no more information, and senior officers were not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

