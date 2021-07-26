Police responding to West Cerro Gordo in Decatur

DECATUR — A heavy police presence was concentrated at the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Multiple Decatur police vehicles were on the scene, as well as a Decatur Fire Department truck. An editor at the scene saw a person taken from the area in an ambulance.

A Decatur police spokesman said the incident was unrelated to an earlier shooting in which a 17-year-old was wounded. He said police were responding to assist a person having a mental health issue.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

