Police responding to West Cerro Gordo in Decatur

  • Updated
Decatur Police

Multiple police vehicles are seen in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo on Monday night. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — A heavy police presence was concentrated at the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. 

Multiple Decatur police vehicles were on the scene, as well as a Decatur Fire Department truck. An editor at the scene saw a person taken from the area in an ambulance.

A Decatur police spokesman said the incident was unrelated to an earlier shooting in which a 17-year-old was wounded. He said police were responding to assist a person having a mental health issue. 

This story will be updated if more information becomes available. 

