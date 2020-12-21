Police said awkward moment comes for Decatur woman buying weapons illegally

DECATUR — Detectives said a Decatur woman acting as an illegal straw buyer of handguns for her felon boyfriend soon ran into an awkward moment while trying to deny everything.

A sworn affidavit said the 21-year-old woman, already under surveillance as part of an investigation, had been approached by Decatur police officers after walking into the Rural King store at 1920 S. Mount Zion Road to pick up two .40 caliber handguns she had earlier bought $680.

Detective Chad Ramey said the woman claimed her boyfriend was not with her and she was picking up the guns for herself and her mother, so her mother would have a means to protect herself.

Ramey said in a sworn affidavit the girlfriend kept denying her boyfriend was around even as, unknown to her, other police officers were already questioning him as he waited for her in a car in the store parking lot.

Then came the awkward moment: “Detectives were still talking to (her) inside the store. She received an incoming text message from (the boyfriend) stating police were talking to him outside,” said Ramey.

“She then admitted her boyfriend was outside waiting in her vehicle.”