Police said awkward moment comes for Decatur woman buying weapons illegally

DECATUR — Detectives said a Decatur woman acting as an illegal straw buyer of handguns for her felon boyfriend soon ran into an awkward moment while trying to deny everything.
A sworn affidavit said the 21-year-old woman, already under surveillance as part of an investigation, had been approached by Decatur police officers after walking into the Rural King store at 1920 S. Mount Zion Road to pick up two .40 caliber handguns she had earlier bought $680.
A spate of gun violence in Decatur — beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday afternoon — left six people wounded, including a man with life-threatening injuries, and also wounded a 10-year-old boy, police report.
Detective Chad Ramey said the woman claimed her boyfriend was not with her and she was picking up the guns for herself and her mother, so her mother would have a means to protect herself.
Ramey said in a sworn affidavit the girlfriend kept denying her boyfriend was around even as, unknown to her, other police officers were already questioning him as he waited for her in a car in the store parking lot.
Then came the awkward moment: “Detectives were still talking to (her) inside the store. She received an incoming text message from (the boyfriend) stating police were talking to him outside,” said Ramey.
“She then admitted her boyfriend was outside waiting in her vehicle.”
All that was happening back on Aug. 25, according to the affidavit. Ramey said police had not arrested the woman at the time “pending further investigation” and, several days after being questioned, she came to police headquarters and was questioned again.
Support Local Journalism
This time she was asked who had accompanied her to the store on Aug. 22 when she had first made arrangements to buy the guns. She had said her mother did, even though Ramey said police had obtained store surveillance video which showed the boyfriend shopping for the weapons with her and pointing out which ones he wanted.
“Footage showed him discreetly handing her a bundle of currency and she used the currency to purchase the handguns,” Ramey said.
The girlfriend was finally arrested Friday and booked on a preliminary charge of the unlawful purchase of a firearm. Detectives could not be reached to ascertain the status of the boyfriend, who has felony convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, aggravated battery and other offenses and is not allowed to own or use a gun.
Police also pointed out that the girlfriend’s mother does not have a FOID card and isn’t allowed to own or use a weapon, either.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the girlfriend is free on $10,000 bail after posting $1,000 bond; prosecutors had asked for bail of $25,000. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.