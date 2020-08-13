Police said Decatur man lied to them about shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man Wednesday afternoon after he admitted lying to them about who shot and wounded a 17-year-old victim.

A sworn affidavit said the man, 20, had originally named a suspect who was “waving a gun around” on Aug. 8 when it went off accidentally and shot the male victim in the chest. The affidavit said the victim underwent emergency surgery at Decatur Memorial Hospital and survived the wound.

Detective Brad Hall, who had interviewed the 20-year-old at the time of the shooting, said the man described what happened in detail when the gun discharged in a house in the 1200 block of West Lincoln Park Drive. He went so far as to name a suspect, also aged 17, and later pick him out of a photo lineup.

But Hall said subsequent inquiries produced conflicting statements that shot holes in the man’s story. Detectives went back to interview him again and this time got a different version of events: “(He) then admitted that he lied to me on August 8 during his initial interview,” said Hall.