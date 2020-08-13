Police said Decatur man lied to them about shooting

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man Wednesday afternoon after he admitted lying to them about who shot and wounded a 17-year-old victim.
A sworn affidavit said the man, 20, had originally named a suspect who was “waving a gun around” on Aug. 8 when it went off accidentally and shot the male victim in the chest. The affidavit said the victim underwent emergency surgery at Decatur Memorial Hospital and survived the wound.
Detective Brad Hall, who had interviewed the 20-year-old at the time of the shooting, said the man described what happened in detail when the gun discharged in a house in the 1200 block of West Lincoln Park Drive. He went so far as to name a suspect, also aged 17, and later pick him out of a photo lineup.
But Hall said subsequent inquiries produced conflicting statements that shot holes in the man’s story. Detectives went back to interview him again and this time got a different version of events: “(He) then admitted that he lied to me on August 8 during his initial interview,” said Hall.
“He said that he did not tell me the truth because he was scared. He advised that during this incident he was outside on the front porch and did not witness the actual shooting.”
The man said the 17-year-old he had named had indeed brought a gun to the house where the shooting took place, but he was not the one who pulled the trigger. Hall said the man then named a different suspect as being in possession of the gun when it went off: “He went on to say that he could not see inside the residence when the actual shooting happened…” Hall added.
The man was booked on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice and a check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody in lieu of making bail set at $20,000, which means he must post $2,000 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
2020 mug shots
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.